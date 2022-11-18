Blanketed By Love: Rockingham County's beloved blind horses bundle up

MADISON — Mike Kennedy fastened the coat on his blind horse Poppy like a mother might button a coat for her child on a cold winter's morning.

Kennedy is caretaker at Flurry's Hope Blind Horse Sanctuary, a nonprofit farm here where dozens of horses without sight are allowed to live together and provide comfort to veterans and other folks who may need a break from high stress.

The horses send out healing energy and give comfort to the people they meet, Kennedy explains. It's not uncommon for the horses to sidle up to visitors or place their heads affectionately on a human's shoulder.

The gentle equines need support from the community to stay healthy and well fed. Their specialized hay, for example, costs $1,600 every two weeks. And they require veterinary visits and regular farrier care, too.

Among the horses are tiny friends, blind miniature donkeys, and 19 friendly barn cats that follow them about over the 13-acre refuge. Kennedy said the horses are partial to snacks of carrots and apples from visitors.

To volunteer or make a donation, call 336-690-8633, email Kennedy at michaelbluehare@yahoo.com or visit Flurry's Hope Blind Horse Sanctuary on Facebook.