Blaze at Foss Recycling caused when scrap metal pile ignited

REIDSVILLE — A pile of scrap metal at a recycling plant here caught fire and bloomed into a major blaze here Tuesday, authorities said.

Voss Recycling plant on Watlington Industrial Drive reported the fire at around 10:30 a.m. and saw response from fire departments from across the region, as well as Rockingham County’s Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates, who was on the scene. Crews spent most of the day battling the fire.

No cause for the blaze was immediately available.

Plumes of smoke from the blaze could be seen along U.S. 29 and from as far as five miles away. And Reidsville residents commented on social media that the air smelled acrid Tuesday throughout many neighborhoods.

The fire did not cause any injuries or harm to other nearby structures, according to Cates.

Foss is a full-service recycling company with 15 locations in North Carolina and Virginia and contracts with businesses, industries and governments to recycle waste. The company owns and operates two automobile shredders, one of which is located at the Reidsville plant. The Reidsville plant also recycles scrap metal, according to the company website.

