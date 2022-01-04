Blind person, retiree and his family lose $630,000 to inheritance scam, feds say

P.A. and his wife loaned Rice $369,967 — all of which they believed he would pay back once the inheritance came through, the government said.

But at some point during the alleged fraud, Rice needed more money than P.A. could give. Believing he knew someone who could help, P.A. introduced Rice to his friend — who was 74 years old and blind — in June 2014, prosecutors said.

The friend, identified in court documents as T.M., ultimately gave Rice $143,550.

P.A. also convinced his surrogate son, daughter and son-in-law to send money to Rice by telling them it was “ostensibly a good opportunity with a guaranteed return,” prosecutors said in court filings.

Rice gave the son fake documents showing he would inherit millions of dollars and offered to meet with him and a lawyer, the government said. During that meeting, the pair reportedly executed promissory notes to document how much money was loaned. Prosecutors said the son ended up giving Rice $94,500.

The daughter and son-in-law, who live in South Carolina, also parted with $24,000 after Rice put them on a three-way call with someone claiming to work for an investment company that managed Rice’s nonexistent inheritance.