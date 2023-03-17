Now that you've sprung forward and your body has made the semi-annual adjustment (mostly), the American Red Cross is hoping that you'll take the time to schedule a blood donation.

A number of donation opportunities have been scheduled in Guilford and surrounding counties.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors, are encouraged to make — and keep — appointments. You can book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

The Red Cross is even offering an extra incentive to donate this month. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through March 31 will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email. Plus, they'll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners. Details are available at rcblood.org/help.

Here are the donation times and locations in Guilford County:

Greensboro

Today: Through 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

Today: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Spears Family YMCA, 3216 Horse Pen Creek Road

Saturday: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

Sunday: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

Monday: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

Monday: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Rd

Tuesday: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

Tuesday: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., PPG Industrial Coatings, 109 P P G Road

Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

Wednesday: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centre Friends Meeting, 325 NC Hwy 62 E

Thursday: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

Thursday: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road

March 24: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

March 24: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Greensboro Day School, 5401 Lawndale Drive

March 25: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

March 26: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

March 27: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

March 28: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

March 29: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

March 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Garrett Walker Aycoth & Olson, 317 S. Greene Street

March 29: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Student Health Center, 112 Benbow Street, Student Health Center

March 30: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

March 31: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

High Point

Saturday:10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Hayworth Wesleyan Church, 1696 Westchester Drive

Tuesday: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Price Realtors Archdale, 118 Trindale Road

Tuesday: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road

Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Morehead Rec Center, 1009 Leonard Avenue

Thursday: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southwest Guilford High School, 4364 Barrow Road

March 27: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Mullis Group at Keller Williams Realty, 227 A Trindale Road

March 28: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., High Point University Slane Center, 833 Montlieu Ave

March 28: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., High Point University Slane Center, 833 Montlieu Ave

Jamestown

Today: Through 2 p.m., Ragsdale High School, 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive

McLeansville

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., New Bessemer Baptist Church, 4115 Hines Chapel Road

Stokesdale

March 28: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Stokesdale United Methodist Church, 8305 Loyola Dr