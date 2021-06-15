Blue Ridge Parkway Association Elects New Board Members at Annual Meeting

Leesa Brandon, external affairs specialist for the Blue Ridge Parkway, referenced the Parkway’s new superintendent, Tracy Swartout, mentioned ongoing road repair projects, and explained current Blue Ridge Parkway strategic priorities. Ms. Brandon noted that although 1,042,749 visitors traveled on at least portion of the Parkway in April 2021 (less than the number of visitors in 2019 but more than 2020 when access to certain areas was limited) initial reports from staff and reservations at the eight campgrounds indicate “that we’re headed for a busy season and we’ll all put our seatbelts on as we’re traveling the Blue Ridge Parkway and hold on, have fun, and be safe.”

Jason Frye, a food and travel writer and author of Moon North Carolina, Moon Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip, Third Edition entertained the participants with personal stories of travel along the Parkway. Frye noted that although last year was a year of uncertainty about travel during the pandemic, “I kept getting my royalty reports from my publisher and I would like to say that in addition to the awesome numbers that we saw earlier for visitation on the Parkway… I had one of my strongest sales years ever. Which speaks not to the strength of the books that I wrote, but to the strength of the places that I write about…. Last year when I was researching this, it was hard. Typically, I drive the whole Parkway in two or three days… but this one was all research by phone… I was concerned for these businesses [along the Parkway] and I really changed the focus of what I was doing away from ‘let me talk about this place’ to ‘let me show you this place, let me show you these people, let me introduce you to the people who own these businesses.’” He went on to encourage visitors to venture off the Parkway into the nearby small towns, saying, “you’ll find people that are charming, that love their towns, that have a real passion for their area and that really are enthused about and champions for their little pocket of the world.”