Blue Ridge Parkway Association Elects New Board Members at Annual Meeting

NC/VA – The Blue Ridge Parkway Association (BRPA) held its annual meeting both in Wytheville, VA and virtually on May 27, 2021. Blue Ridge Parkway Association meetings are educational and enjoyable opportunities to network with other leaders in the travel and business communities.
The annual meeting began with a warm welcome from Wytheville Mayor Beth A. Taylor.
Leesa Brandon, external affairs specialist for the Blue Ridge Parkway, referenced the Parkway’s new superintendent, Tracy Swartout, mentioned ongoing road repair projects, and explained current Blue Ridge Parkway strategic priorities. Ms. Brandon noted that although 1,042,749 visitors traveled on at least portion of the Parkway in April 2021 (less than the number of visitors in 2019 but more than 2020 when access to certain areas was limited) initial reports from staff and reservations at the eight campgrounds indicate “that we’re headed for a busy season and we’ll all put our seatbelts on as we’re traveling the Blue Ridge Parkway and hold on, have fun, and be safe.”
Jason Frye, a food and travel writer and author of Moon North Carolina, Moon Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip, Third Edition entertained the participants with personal stories of travel along the Parkway. Frye noted that although last year was a year of uncertainty about travel during the pandemic, “I kept getting my royalty reports from my publisher and I would like to say that in addition to the awesome numbers that we saw earlier for visitation on the Parkway… I had one of my strongest sales years ever. Which speaks not to the strength of the books that I wrote, but to the strength of the places that I write about…. Last year when I was researching this, it was hard. Typically, I drive the whole Parkway in two or three days… but this one was all research by phone… I was concerned for these businesses [along the Parkway] and I really changed the focus of what I was doing away from ‘let me talk about this place’ to ‘let me show you this place, let me show you these people, let me introduce you to the people who own these businesses.’” He went on to encourage visitors to venture off the Parkway into the nearby small towns, saying, “you’ll find people that are charming, that love their towns, that have a real passion for their area and that really are enthused about and champions for their little pocket of the world.”
After a delicious boxed lunch provided by Blue Ridge Country, several members of the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theater in Wytheville, sporting shorts, sunglasses and sandals, strode into the room tossing beach balls into the audience. They performed multiple pieces from their current show, Under the Boardwalk.
Wit Tuttel of VisitNC and Becky Nave of Virginia Tourism Corporation spoke about current tourism trends (like many visitors planning a low-key and close-to-home escape in 2021) in North Carolina and the VTC Marketing Leverage Program in Virginia. Audrey Pearson of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, the charitable organization that helps promote and support the Parkway, described several ongoing projects like the renovations to Flat Top Manor near Blowing Rock, NC, crews making improvements and repairs to trails, and the new VA Blue Ridge Parkway license plate which helps to fund projects like the Trails & Views Forever program to ensure that Parkway trails, campgrounds, overlooks, and picnic areas retain their natural beauty and stay in good repair.
Two member organizations - Floyd County, VA and Wytheville CVB- shared unique ways that they had been able to support their communities using CARES Act funding, from a Shop Floyd website offering local merchants an online shopping platform to a virtual visitor center promoting Wytheville, VA.
The afternoon also included door prize drawings for in-person attendees and a surprise ice cream break provided by ITI Digital.
To cap off the day, Board President Rosa Lee Jude and BRPA’s Executive Director Tubby Kubik conducted the business portion of the meeting, where the slate of officers for the 2021-2022 year was confirmed and Tubby asked “that all of our members help promote the Association to other businesses. If we don’t have members, we will no longer be able to provide the information that millions of people rely on every year to plan their trip.”
Established in 1949, the Blue Ridge Parkway Association provides visitor information through publication of the printed Blue Ridge Parkway Travel Planner, at www.blueridgeparkway.org, and the Blue Ridge Parkway Travel Planner mobile app in cooperation with an active membership of travel and tourism partners, local businesses, and attractions along the Blue Ridge Parkway and nearby regions. BRPA is an official partner organization of the Blue Ridge Parkway - National Park Service.
BRPA’s newly-elected board members and officers for the June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022 year are:
Officers:
• President - Jessica Icenhour Roberts - Mount Airy TDA
• President-Elect - Steve Helms – Primland Resort
• Secretary - David Rotenizer - Franklin County, VA
• Treasurer - Harris Prevost - Grandfather Mountain
• Immediate Past President - Rosa Lee Jude - Wytheville CVB
Board Members
• Nick Breedlove - Jackson County TDA (new term)
• Jean Clark - Lexington & the Rockbridge Area Tourism (new term)
• Candice Cook - NC High Country Host (new term)
• Lisa Bottomley - Alleghany County, NC (new)
• Mary Massie - Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest (new)
• Pam Randolph - Print Distribution Service (new)
• Taylor Leal - Blue Ridge Outdoors (new)