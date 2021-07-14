Board of Elections lists candidates who've filed for the 2021 Municipal Election

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections will hold the 2021 Municipal Election on Tuesday, November 2.

The Candidate Filing Period for Madison, Mayodan, Reidsville, Stoneville, and Wentworth began July 2, 2021 and ends July 16. The Candidate Filing Period for Eden begins at 12:00 p.m. on July 26 and ends at noon on Aug. 13.

The dates and times for One Stop Voting will be determined at the Board of Elections meeting on July 20 at noon once the 2021 – 2023 Board of Elections Members are sworn in.

As candidates for the municipal elections file, the elections board will post their names on the BOE website at:

By late Monday, the elections board listed the following candidates as having filed:

MADISON ALDERMAN

Brenda Platt

Micky Silvers

MADISON MAYOR

William Phillips

MAYODAN COUNCIL PERSON

Dwight Lake

Letitia (Tish) Goard

MAYODAN MAYOR

Chad Wall