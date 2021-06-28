Bobcat attacks NC man unloading groceries outside his home. 'He had me face down'

A North Carolina man was unloading groceries when a growl warned him something was near his car.

As he heard the noise and saw his chickens scatter, Scott Jackson told news outlets he spotted a bobcat in his Moore County driveway. That's when the animal reportedly climbed onto his back and took him down.

"He had me face down in the carport," Jackson said about the encounter earlier this month, according to the Sandhills Sentinel.

While fighting off the bobcat, Jackson told ABC11, he twisted the animal's paw until it released him.

"I couldn't tell you how long it all lasted. I'd say five seconds, at the most, but it was a scary five seconds," Jackson said, according to ABC11.

Jackson raced into his home to safety. He was bitten and had about a dozen wounds when he went to a medical center for rabies shots, given as a precaution, news outlets reported this week.

"Even the doctor in the ER said, 'If he had been up closer to your jugular, you would've been done for,'" Jackson told The Pilot. "He just clamped down on my shoulder and wouldn't let go."