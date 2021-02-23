Body found hanging from Mizpah Church Road Bridge near Reidsville

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Authorities are investigating an apparent suicide after a dead body was discovered Tuesday morning hanging from a bridge over U.S. 29 just outside Reidsville.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office responded to reports from motorists at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday about a body hanging from the Mizpah Church Road bridge over U.S. 29, according to Lt. Kevin Suthard, public information officer for the RCSO.

One woman who saw the body while driving wrecked from the distraction, but didn't suffer serious injuries, according to sources close to the case.

Officials blocked all lanes of U.S. 29 near Reidsville for several hours in order to retrieve the body and investigate the scene.

Authorities will disclose the name of the victim after family members are contacted, Suthard said.