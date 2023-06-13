GREENSBORO — A Guilford County Superior Court judge agreed Monday to lift a five-year-old gag order on city council members that prevented them from commenting on police bodycam footage from a 2016 arrest.

It’s been nearly seven years since the four men were arrested after they reportedly were kicked out of a McGee Street bar.

Zared Jones of Greensboro had alleged that Greensboro police officers harassed him and his friends during the incident, escalating tension and leading to their arrests in September 2016.

A 1-minute, 45-second video of the arrests posted on YouTube gained public attention in 2017. Court documents indicate there are about four hours of police bodycam footage from the incident.

Various groups, including the City of Greensboro, petitioned the Guilford County Superior Court for permission to release the bodycam footage. Such a petition is required under state law.

The city’s petition, however, did not include allowing the public to see the video. City Attorney Chuck Watts said Tuesday that the City Council would have to request this in a new petition if it wants it publicly released.

In her 2018 order, Superior Court Judge Susan Bray — who has since retired from the bench — gave permission for the City Council, along with the city’s Police Community Review Board and two of those arrested in the incident to review the bodycam footage. However, she also issued a gag order preventing them from publicly discussing it. Violation of the order carried up to a $500 fine and up to 30 days in prison, Bray ruled.

The city appealed the gag order up to the state Supreme Court, which found Bray had abused her discretion in the matter.

The matter was reheard by Judge Vance Bradford Long in Superior Court on Monday.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said she watched the video years ago and that she didn’t think Jones had a case.

As far as publicly releasing it, Vaughan expressed concerns that other people shown in the video may not want it released.

“I am all for transparency and releasing videos,” she said, “but we also have to balance people’s right to privacy.”

Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson said she hasn’t watched the video. However, she said she will ask that the city file a petition to make them public.

“I think people have a right to see it,” she said. “Part of their tax money is paying for the cameras.”