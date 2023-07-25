WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections met in special session on Monday afternoon and decided to extend the municipal candidate filing date to July 28 for Stoneville Town Council candidates, according to a news release from the board.

The Board of Elections voted unanimously to extend filing for the council seats because not enough candidates filed for three vacant seats by the July 24 cut-off. The board will not accept any new filings for the Stoneville mayor's seat, the release said.

The new deadline is July 28 at noon.

Candidate filing will not be extended for any other contests within the county for the 2023 Municipal Election including the Mayor's race for the Town of Stoneville, the release said.