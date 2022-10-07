Boil advisory in Reidsville has been lifted, city officials say

REIDSVILLE — The city is no longer under a boil water advisory.

The advisory, issued Wednesday after a contractor damaged a 24-inch main water line, has been lifted, the city said Friday in a news release.

The water samples collected Thursday and incubated for 24 hours show no signs of contamination, the city said.

Water service was restored about 11 a.m. Thursday, but the advisory remained in effect until testing could provide conclusive evidence the water was free of microbes.

An independent contractor boring in a construction area damaged the water main, which sends water from the water treatment plant to the city, officials said in a release.

The situation forced the Thursday closure of South End Elementary, Williamsburg Elementary, Monroeton Elementary, Booker T. Washington Learning Center, Reidsville Middle School, and Reidsville High School, Rockingham County Schools said on Twitter.

The makeup date for students will be Oct. 31, the district said.

While the boil water advisory has been lifted, the district said that "out of an abundance of caution," students would not consume any non-bottled water at the affected schools on Friday.