Boil advisory in Reidsville lifted after 3-day ordeal, city officials say

REIDSVILLE — After nearly three days under a boil water advisory, residents here were able on Friday to relax about the quality of the water flowing from their taps.

The advisory, issued Wednesday after a contractor damaged a 24-inch main water line, was lifted after thorough 24-hour testing of water samples for microbes, city officials said.

Water service was restored about 11 a.m. Thursday, but the advisory remained in effect until testing could provide conclusive evidence the water was free of bacteria.

Grocery stores and Wal-Mart were nearly depleted of bottled water by Thursday midday as residents scooped up water they could trust, merchants said.

An independent contractor boring in a construction area damaged the water main, which sends water from the water treatment plant to the city of roughly 14,000, officials said in a news release.

The situation forced the Thursday closure of South End Elementary, Williamsburg Elementary, Monroeton Elementary, Booker T. Washington Learning Center, Reidsville Middle School, and Reidsville High School, Rockingham County Schools said on Twitter.

The makeup date for students will be Oct. 31, the district said.

And though the boil water advisory had been lifted, the school district said that "out of an abundance of caution," students would not consume any non-bottled water at the affected schools on Friday.