Boil water alert canceled for Reidsville water customers

Reidsville — A boil water advisory issued for customers of the city's water system on Sunday night has ended, according to a spokeswoman for Rockingham County.

A laboratory analysis of water samples collected from the city of Reidsville water system indicate it is safe for consumption, officials announced Monday night.

The alert was issued after icy weather conditions led to the power problems at the plant, officials said in a Code Red alert that went out residents on Sunday. Because of power interruptions, there were periods of low pressure and outages in the water distribution system.

Low water pressure increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system, officials said, prompting them to ask residents to boil the water before consuming it.

Residents can sign up for Code Red alerts at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFFE135A8D6B.