Book review: Author Kat Meads' "Dear DeeDee" showcases NC, advice, in form of letters

“Dear DeeDee” will make you laugh, nod your head in agreement, sigh, shake your head in disbelief and, when you’re finished reading, smile despite the tears in your eyes.
Kat Meads may live in California, where she’s been for many years, but she’s undeniably a North Carolina writer, and a fine one at that. A graduate of UNC Chapel Hill with an MFA from UNC Greensboro, she’s written 20 books and chapbooks of prose and poetry, fiction and nonfiction, and even plays. She’s won a slew of awards, grants and fellowships.
And despite all her years of living on the West Coast, Meads’ heart is obviously still firmly rooted in North Carolina, specifically in Currituck County, where she grew up in the 1950s and 1960s. She loves her family, her heritage, her brother and the land itself.
In recent years, she’s written at least two novels set in that northeastern corner of the state. In those books, she calls the locale Mawatuck County, but it’s obviously mainland Currituck County, a land of farms, swamps, forests and water, the middle of almost nowhere between the metropolises of Hampton Roads to the north in Virginia and the Outer Banks to the south and east, across the Currituck Sound.
“Dear DeeDee” takes the form of letters written from Kat Meads in her California home to her niece in North Carolina in 1996, when at least some people still put pen to paper rather than sending emails. The letters span most of a year, with Meads sometimes writing daily – even twice daily – and sometimes skipping two or three days. They are loosely organized into sections with titles such as “Screen Doors. Silliness. Southern Hostess Disease.” and “Dogs. Cars. Vipers Redux.”
The book is a sort of epistolary memoir, with no letter being longer than one page and some considerably shorter. It might be described as serial stream-of-consciousness, or brief vignettes that both stand on their own and weave together into something bigger. The entries also strike me as prose poems, as they present vivid images and say volumes in a few well-chosen words.
However you want to describe them, there’s a lot in these short entries about being Southern, about growing up in a rural area, about being a smart girl who wants to branch out and see the world, about how to be a woman making it on her own, and about the strong bonds of family and home that draw you back in memory and heart even if you’re making a life far away.
Those who grew up, as Meads did, in a largely rural North Carolina a few decades back, will identify with her memories of family traditions, proper Southern behavior, church, steamy summer nights, beach trips and teenage shenanigans.
Those fortunate enough to know something about the mainland part of Currituck, west of the sound, will recognize much in her tales of life amid the swamps, cornfields and history. They will see familiar places, and be reminded of some that are gone. They might even guess who some of Meads’ friends are, even though she calls them “Lyle F.”, “Larry B.” and the like.
Not all the letters are childhood memories. Meads also talks about making her way at college and, later, in New York and other places where she pursued adventure and opportunity on her way to settling in California. In looking back honestly on her successes and missteps, she’s offering her niece valuable insights.