Book review: Author Kat Meads' "Dear DeeDee" showcases NC, advice, in form of letters

The book is a sort of epistolary memoir, with no letter being longer than one page and some considerably shorter. It might be described as serial stream-of-consciousness, or brief vignettes that both stand on their own and weave together into something bigger. The entries also strike me as prose poems, as they present vivid images and say volumes in a few well-chosen words.

However you want to describe them, there’s a lot in these short entries about being Southern, about growing up in a rural area, about being a smart girl who wants to branch out and see the world, about how to be a woman making it on her own, and about the strong bonds of family and home that draw you back in memory and heart even if you’re making a life far away.

Those who grew up, as Meads did, in a largely rural North Carolina a few decades back, will identify with her memories of family traditions, proper Southern behavior, church, steamy summer nights, beach trips and teenage shenanigans.

Those fortunate enough to know something about the mainland part of Currituck, west of the sound, will recognize much in her tales of life amid the swamps, cornfields and history. They will see familiar places, and be reminded of some that are gone. They might even guess who some of Meads’ friends are, even though she calls them “Lyle F.”, “Larry B.” and the like.