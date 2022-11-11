Booker T. Washington Learning Center to host 100th anniversary Dec. 5

REIDSVILLE — The Booker T. Washington Learning Center here will celebrate its 100th anniversary celebration on Dec. 5, the Rockingham County Schools District announced this week.

The Booker T. Washington High School Heritage Association and BTWHS Principal Matthew Rice will open the doors of the historic school at 401 Moss Street from 3-6 p.m., welcoming dignitaries, RCS district officials, alumni and the general public.

Guests will enjoy a reception, a tour of the school's museum and building, as well as a special video presentation featuring alumni in vintage footage.

Among the items housed in the museum are artifacts that date back as far as 1887 including old band instruments, black and white yearbook photos, microscopes, and sports team memorabilia.

Select speakers will be take the stage at 4 p.m.

Booker T. Washington Learning Center is the oldest continually-running school facility in Rockingham County, having educated local students continuously since 1922.

Booker T. Washington High School served African-American students of Reidsville and Rockingham County until it closed in 1969 after Rockingham County schools integrated.

Prior Booker T. Washington students went to Reidsville High School, and the school was renamed Reidsville Junior High.

For more information about the school, visit https://www.scorecenter.org/.