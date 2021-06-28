 Skip to main content
Boyd wins 2021 NCHSAA Individual Wrestling Title while teammates join him at the top
Reidsville’s Elijah Boyd won the 2021 2A NCHSAA State Wrestling Championship last weekend in the 126 pound division. Boyd completed the 2020-2021 season undefeated at 20-0 and his final title win was a 6-2 decision over Aaron Ortega Perez of Trinity High School.

It was a great all-around weekend for several Rams with RJ James finishing as the state runner-up, Jhaki Rankin placed third and Keyon Floyd closed out his high school career in the fourth position overall. Courtesy of their top three spots in the state - Boyd, James and Rankin will receive NCHSAA 2A All State Honors.

Rankin ended his four-year varsity wrestling career with three Regional Championships and qualified for state three years, placing twice. Although his wrestling days are over, Rankin will continue competing in athletics at the collegiate level. He will join his older brother Trell on the football team at Winston-Salem State University this fall.

For complete results state-wide visit nchsaa.org.

2A 106 First Round

Jared Thomas (Morehead, 21-3) won by major decision over Carter Duhon (Southwest Onslow, 16-3) (MD 13-4)

Rayshun (RJ) James (Reidsville, 17-0) won by fall over Marshall Cooper (Currituck County, 15-3) (Fall 1:21)

2A 113 First Round

William (Seth) Redd (Reidsville, 16-1) won by fall over Eli Leatherman (West Lincoln, 12-11) (Fall 4:34)

2A 120 First Round

Raul Hernandez (Bunker Hill, 19-5) won by decision over Jasper Williamson (Reidsville, 14-2) (Dec 8-2)

2A 126 First Round

Elijah Boyd (Reidsville, 17-0) won by fall over Landon Horne (Southwest Onslow, 13-5) (Fall 4:20)

2A 132 First Round

Luke Stewart (West Lincoln, 21-1) won by major decision over Allen Cohen (Morehead, 13-11) (MD 16-4)

2A 138 First Round

Logan Fite (Central Academy, 16-1) won by fall over Ayden White (Morehead, 15-7) (Fall 2:45)

2A 145 First Round

Cole Prichard (Morehead, 16-8) won by fall over Bryant Smith (Washington, 20-4) (Fall 3:26)

2A 152 First Round

Julius Miller (Reidsville, 12-3) won by decision over Dilan Patton (Patton, 19-2) (Dec 6-5)

Ricky Reynolds (West Lincoln, 20-2) won by fall over Mekhi Hairston (Morehead, 11-4) (Fall 4:51)

2A 195 First Round

Levi Kluttz (Mt. Pleasant, 18-1) won by fall over David Diaz, Jr (Reidsville, 4-10) (Fall 0:51)

2A 220 First Round

Ryan Lindsay (Croatan, 22-1) won by fall over Xavier Roberts (Morehead, 16-7) (Fall 4:42)

Keyan Floyd (Reidsville, 6-1) won by fall over Jeffrey Miles (Heide Trask, 9-3) (Fall 3:50)

2A 285 First Round

Ki Rankin (Reidsville, 11-0) won by fall over Dylan Mcclellan (Pisgah, 21-3) (Fall 1:37)

