Brad Newell juggles multiple bands and styles of music

8 Eyes went on through the mid '90s as a quartet, getting more electric, morphing into an alt-rock band before ending in mid-2000. Newell started Butter with elements of alt rock but funked up and classic rocked as well.

“There's a lot more of a Black influence in the music. We do covers, we've already put out one CD, an EP, getting ready to do another one." The group also played for the Carrboro Music Festival in early October. Playing a modified guitar he calls the Gorgan, Newell is able to sound like a Hammond B-3 in Butter. “I'm more like basically the keyboard player in that band.”

Before the pandemic, Newell was busy with the slew of bands he has running. But he insists one of his projects not be labeled as a band.

“It's called The Fake because it's a fake band,” Newell says.

He and Greensboro-based songwriter/drummer Craig Pearman, who played in a band called The Return that played frequently at Friday's, are the fakers.