EDEN — By creating a celebration that unites Juneteenth and July 4th, David Campt hopes to build a bridge that brings Rockingham County’s Black and white citizens closer together.

Called the Freedom Fortnight Festival, the community party on June 24 will seek to blend the Juneteenth celebration of the end of slavery, Freedom Day, with Independence Day and all of its patriotic pomp.

Food, storytelling, music, lawn games and fellowship will highlight the party at Leaksville Methodist Church at 603 Henry Street from 12-4 p.m.

The free event will even blend cuisines to reinforce the day’s theme of unity. And the first 75 guests to register for the party will receive a free meal of soul food and traditional Americana picnic fare.

So far, about 100 people have registered for the event, one of many like it being organized across the nation to promote well-integrated community events and enhance cultural sharing.

Such shared social celebrations serve in “disrupting deeply embedded segregation patterns,’’ Campt has explained on Facebook, calling the Rockingham County event a “model” for celebrations he hopes can take place nationwide.

We’re “trying to reposition both of these holidays as something of our shared inheritance as Americans,’’ Campt, founder of the Dialogue Company, and nationally-known, diversity-inclusion specialist, said in an informational video about the event.

“We often don’t have events where people are socializing across racial lines and across regional lines in this county,’’ said Campt of Eden.

“This event is trying to be a model,’’ Campt said. “Every year, we can use it as a time to reflect upon our common heritage as people who are struggling for freedom and independence,’’ Campt said.

As interest in the party has grown, so has the need for funding for the free meal Campt has pledged to at least 75 guests.

To make donations, visit: https://donorbox.org/freedom-fortnight.