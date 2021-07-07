"Bring Summer Back Rockingham County'' health fair Saturday at Freedom Park

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services collaborated with several community partners and Gill’s Inn and Suites to host a successful Pop-Up Health and Resource Fair on June 26.

The event not only provided health and social services resources, but COVID-19 vaccinations for those who were eligible to receive the shots. Individuals who received their first vaccine or provided transportation obtained a $25 cash card sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as part of its “Bring Summer Back” statewide campaign.

Among participating agencies at the health fair were: Guilford County Solution to the Opioid Problem (GCSTOP), Project Lazarus, Beautiful Mind, Rockingham County Division of Public Health, Integrated Health Care, Gill’s Inn and Suites, Rockingham County Engineering and Public Utilities, Rockingham County Opioid Task Force, ALEF Behavioral Care, Lot 25:40, Reidsville Fire Department, and DayMark Recovery Services/Mobile Crisis.

The next health fair: “Bring Summer Back Rockingham County’’ is July 10 at Freedom Park at 121 N. Edgewood Road in Eden from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.