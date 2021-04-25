Bringing Barbering Back: Tinsley invests in community and culture

REIDSVILLE — A barber’s chair is the best seat in the house when it comes to participating in the culture and tradition of the Black community. And standing behind it is a great way to launch a successful career, says a local barber.
Master barber Maurice Tinsley, who recently opened his barber school here, knows how important his role is in fostering fellowship and quality haircuts, he said. And to do that, he needed a professional cutting room.
A licensed barber since 2002 with a shop in Reidsville since 2005, Tinsley said he hopes Tinsley Barber School at 1731 Freeway Drive will fill a need for Rockingham and surrounding counties at a time when there are too few barbers and no professional training schools close by.
A former Yanceyville resident, Tinsley realized he wanted to be a barber after he struggled to find someone to cut his hair a few years back. He ended up commuting daily to Winston-Salem for nearly a year to earn his license through Pyramid Barber’s Institute there.
Indeed, while many talented stylists do cut hair without a barber’s license, it is illegal to do so in North Carolina. Tinsley, tapped on a desk in his Reidsville school’s main classroom and explained each of his students must complete more than 1,500 hours of training that spans dozens of topics from skin care to hair care, health and safety.
Through teaching, Tinsley said he also wants to serve his community as an entrepreneur and small business owner who provides legitimate job training to other prospective barbers.
“We have more bootleg barbers than regular barbers these days because most people can’t really afford to leave their jobs to attend barber school,’’ Tinsley said. “We have some talented people who know how to cut, but don’t have their license, so we want to help them by giving them a place to come,’’ he said of his school, which offers part-time and full-time instruction in hair cuts for men, women and children.
Tinsley, a vibrant friendly man who makes time to sing soulful lead vocals for One Sound Band in High Point, has made his lively shop a true family affair.
His wife Melinda Tinsley serves as an office administrator at the school where patrons may pop in for highly-supervised cuts by master barbers or students.
Son Maurice Tinsley Jr., 18, is one of his father’s many students – a group that ranges in age from 16 to 63. Teaches cuts for men, women and children.
On a recent Saturday, a regular customer Cameron Key popped in from Greensboro for his two-week touch up by Tinsley. The professional wrestler and personal trainer enjoys sporting two signature side parts, Tinsley able etches in beneath his cascade of shoulder-length braids.
Another devoted customer is Reidsville City Councilman Donald Gorham. His late father Ephraim Gorham was a barber for more than 40 years and owned Reidsville’s storied Booker T. Barbershop.
“My dad was a barber, so had it not been for him I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to go to Winston Salem State, and I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to come back to Reidsville and serve,’’ said Gorham, a longtime former public school teacher. “So I know (barbering) takes care of not only families, but the community.’’
Adding culture with a cut
Young Maurice Tinsley has a deep appreciation for the communal hub that is the Black barbership.
“I just love the community coming together and having these conversations in barbershops and finding the sense of community that you just can’t find anywhere else in my opinion,’’ he said. “ You can speak out, speak your mind, about whatever is on your heart. A lot of other places you get shut down for it, but in here, this is just a place you can open up and be you.’’
Jamal Wilson, a full-time student, agrees. He decided to leave his job with Goodyear to study barbering with Tinsley.
Promoting Black culture is central to Wilson’s daily life and his work with Eden’s Vision, Opportunity and Cultural Center. And he believes that barbering is a great complement to his exploration and expression.
“I thought, why not add culture with that cut,’’ said Wilson, 33. “That’s basically why I decided to become a barber, to have that culture side added to the arts side.’’
“My first experience as a kid was exciting because my dad was no longer cutting my hair. Being around the older folks and conversations they would have. It was very empowering as a kid.’’
And in the shops, barbers become soothsayers at times, Tinsley said.
“It’s more than just a haircut because your customers become family and friends for life,’’ he said. “You never know how you’re going to touch someone. We recognize when people are going through depression. That’s our opportunity to encourage them,’’ Tinsley said.
“And the good thing about it is when they see that mirror and see some good things on the outside, they feel some good things on the inside.’’