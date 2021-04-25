Bringing Barbering Back: Tinsley invests in community and culture

Another devoted customer is Reidsville City Councilman Donald Gorham. His late father Ephraim Gorham was a barber for more than 40 years and owned Reidsville’s storied Booker T. Barbershop.

“My dad was a barber, so had it not been for him I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to go to Winston Salem State, and I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to come back to Reidsville and serve,’’ said Gorham, a longtime former public school teacher. “So I know (barbering) takes care of not only families, but the community.’’

Adding culture with a cut

Young Maurice Tinsley has a deep appreciation for the communal hub that is the Black barbership.

“I just love the community coming together and having these conversations in barbershops and finding the sense of community that you just can’t find anywhere else in my opinion,’’ he said. “ You can speak out, speak your mind, about whatever is on your heart. A lot of other places you get shut down for it, but in here, this is just a place you can open up and be you.’’

Jamal Wilson, a full-time student, agrees. He decided to leave his job with Goodyear to study barbering with Tinsley.