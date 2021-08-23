British aristocratic costumes will be showcased at North Carolina Museum of History

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Museum of History is excited to host Dressing the Abbey, a costume exhibition that highlights fashion from one of the most widely watched television dramas in the world, Downton Abbey™. The exhibition will be on display at the North Carolina Museum of History from Oct. 23, 2021, through Jan. 17, 2022.

If you’re already thinking about holiday gifts, winter birthdays, and unique anniversary gifts, place Dressing the Abbey on your shopping list. Pre-sale for tickets will start after Labor Day on Sept. 7, 2021. Tickets can be purchased online at ncmuseumofhistoryshop.com, in person, or over the phone at 919-814-6970.

• $15 for general admission

• $12 for seniors (62 and up), military, and educators

• $10 for members (plus the first ticket is free)

• $10 for ages 7 to 17

• Children ages 6 and under are free

This traveling exhibition will be open to visitors during normal museum hours. For more information regarding visiting the museum, please refer to https://www.ncmuseumofhistory.org/about/plan-your-visit.