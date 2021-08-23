British aristocratic costumes will be showcased at North Carolina Museum of History

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Museum of History is excited to host Dressing the Abbey, a costume exhibition that highlights fashion from one of the most widely watched television dramas in the world, Downton Abbey™. The exhibition will be on display at the North Carolina Museum of History from Oct. 23, 2021, through Jan. 17, 2022.
If you’re already thinking about holiday gifts, winter birthdays, and unique anniversary gifts, place Dressing the Abbey on your shopping list. Pre-sale for tickets will start after Labor Day on Sept. 7, 2021. Tickets can be purchased online at ncmuseumofhistoryshop.com, in person, or over the phone at 919-814-6970.
• $15 for general admission
• $12 for seniors (62 and up), military, and educators
• $10 for members (plus the first ticket is free)
• $10 for ages 7 to 17
• Children ages 6 and under are free
This traveling exhibition will be open to visitors during normal museum hours. For more information regarding visiting the museum, please refer to https://www.ncmuseumofhistory.org/about/plan-your-visit.
Experience original costumes worn by the stars of Downton Abbey that depict fashions of the British aristocracy in the early 20th century. The exhibition showcases the turbulence and changes in the late Edwardian era through the 1920s by means of the fashions of the period while evoking fans’ favorite moments. The exhibition presents the award-winning costumes created for the British hit drama produced by the London Academy award-winning costumier, Cosprop Ltd. The costumes were created for the television show’s aristocratic Crawley family and their servants who inhabit the fictional English country estate of Downton Abbey. The costumes range from country tweeds and riding outfits; servants’ uniforms and butler’s livery; to lavish evening attire crafted from sumptuous fabrics and decorated with intricate embroidery, lace, and beading.
“We are thrilled that the North Carolina Museum of History is able to bring this exhibition to Raleigh. Our visitors and all the adoring fans of Downton Abbey™ will enjoy seeing the costumes from this award-winning program that so captured the public’s attention,” Director of the Museum of History Ken Howard said.
The exhibition is developed and distributed by Exhibits Development Group in cooperation with Cosprop Ltd., London, England. The exhibition is not endorsed by, sponsored by, licensed by, associated with, or otherwise affiliated with the television series Downton Abbey™, NBC Universal International, Carnival Film and Television Limited or their representatives.
About the NC Museum of History
The North Carolina Museum of History, a Smithsonian Affiliate, fosters a passion for North Carolina history. This museum collects and preserves artifacts of state history and educates the public on the history of the state and the nation through exhibits and educational programs. Admission is free. In 2019 more than 465,000 people visited the museum to see some of the 150,000 artifacts in the museum collection. The Museum of History, within the Division of State History Museums, is part of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.