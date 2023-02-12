WENTWORTH — County residents who have yearned for an internet connection may be logged in to a new comprehensive broadband system by January 2024, a broadband initiative representative told Rockingham County Commissioners at their regular February meeting.

And by this month, at least 4,300 county homes and businesses—1,000 more than originally planned—will benefit from the county’s Broadband Internet Initiative with Charter Spectrum, according to the cable company, which began installing new connections in 2018. So far, crews have placed 36 miles of cable to give those homes and businesses in the rural county of 91,000 top tier access to fiber internet services, Justin DeLancey, senior manager of government affairs for Charter Spectrum, told commissioners at their Feb. 6 regular meeting.

The cable company has reached stage three of a four-phase plan, Raleigh-based DeLancey said. And he explained the steps to commissioners.

The first phase is called the “Walkout,’’ during which workers travel throughout the county to identify homes and businesses that cable providers originally missed when service-need data was first gathered.

Phase two, “Permitting and Access,” allowed Charter Spectrum the use of power poles and lines within the county.

Dubbed the “Make-Ready” phase, step three, ensures those power poles are sturdy enough to withstand the natural elements and can physically support the fiber lines that will bring connectivity, DeLancey said.

Currently, Spectrum crews have already connected at least 36 miles of cable fiber, marking the project in the ‘Make-Ready and ‘Construction’ phase.

“We’ve got six crews working every day in the county,” DeLancey said. “We feel very confident we will hit that January due date. We feel like we are in a good place right now.”

DeLancey further explained the crews have started work on the northeastern side of the county and plan to circle around through the county as they gain access to powerlines.

“I am impressed by the speed in which Spectrum has worked, and I expect more frequent updates as this project gains momentum,” said County Manager Lance Metzler. He thanked the Reidsville Area Foundation, Rockingham Community College and Rockingham County Schools for partnering with county government to enact the initiative.

Rockingham County has a webpage designated for the Broadband Internet Initiative. Residents can stay up-to-date by visiting rockinghamcountync.gov/broadband or calling 336-394-0062.