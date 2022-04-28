 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broadnax arrested by RPD on cocaine, weapons charges

Ryan Broadnax

Broadnax

 Courtesy of Reidsville Police Department

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville Police arrested a local man on April 22 on drug trafficking and weapons charges here.

The arrest of Ryan Broadnax of 851 Robinson Circle came after police used a search warrant to find evidence of alleged cocaine and at least one firearm. Broadnax, a felon, is charged with one count each of trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance.

He is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Center on a secured $30,000 bond. 

