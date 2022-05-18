Bryce's Battle: Boisterous 9-year-old wants to help other kids through cancer

REIDSVILLE

“I have a new barber,” said Bryce Cabe, introducing himself while flashing a mischievous grin and rubbing his hand over his bald head.

Even though the 9-year-old is undergoing chemotherapy treatments resulting in the loss of his hair, Bryce is an inspiration.

He’s sharing the story of his disease with others, hoping to make it easier for other children facing the same battle.

The precocious little boy and his sisters, Kamryn, 10, and Ashtyn, 6, recently performed with the Boys and Girls Club of Reidsville Singing Company at The Salvation Army’s annual Steak and Burger fundraiser.

Bryce stole the show as he bounced around the stage, always smiling.

Except for his hairless crown, guests would never have guessed he had been battling stage 4 cancer, a rare form called rhabdomyosarsoma, since September.

A family that would grow

Born April 6, 2013, Bryce and his older brother, Mason, now 18, were placed in foster care with Shannon and Robert Cabe, in Davidson County when Bryce was two.

Two years later, they adopted the two brothers. And in 2019, they adopted the two little girls.

“Bryce was a healthy baby but was delayed on speech,” his mom said. “He would rather play with tools and hammers and nails than a ball any day. He’s always been interested in working on things and building things.”

She and the children moved to Rockingham County in 2020, and she remarried Charles Truskowski.

Their marriage increased their combined family to 11 children. Shannon also has an older daughter, Krystina Odum, 20. Charles has 6-year-old triplet daughters Addy, Jackie and Brynlea. He also has two sons, Camden, 12, and Noah, 15. His oldest daughter, Alexis is 22.

Onset of Bryce’s illness

Last fall, Bryce’s teacher called his mother to report he had diarrhea. Shannon picked up Bryce from school and gave him stomach medication, but it didn’t help. So, she made a doctor’s appointment and kept him out of school the next day. Bryce was on the couch, watching television as Shannon got ready for the doctor visit. But when she returned to the living room she found him “really confused.” She called her husband to meet them, then rushed Bryce to Annie Penn Hospital.

Waiting to see a physician, Bryce suffered a seizure and was whisked to an examination room. Within two hours, he was transferred to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro where he had two more seizures.

By then, his mother was hysterical, she said. The doctors felt a mass in Bryce’s abdomen, but their imaging system didn’t clearly capture a full image of the tumor.

A tough road

Critically ill, Bryce was transferred to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill and was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit shortly after midnight the same day.

Doctors said the seizures resulted from a tumor putting pressure on the child’s kidneys and causing his blood pressure to elevate.

“They had him on medication to sedate him,” Shannon said in a recent interview. “He was not conscious during most of it and has no recollection of any of it.”

That night, doctors performed an MRI scan. Two days later, Bryce’s distraught parents got the diagnosis – rhabdomyosarsoma, a rare type of cancer that typically attacks soft skeletal muscle tissue. The spunky little boy was given a 40-60% chance of survival, his mom said.

By the third day in the hospital, Bryce began chemo, and he remained hospitalized at UNC for 17 days.

“They couldn’t get his blood pressure regulated and had problems controlling his bodily functions,” Shannon said, noting for six weeks, Bryce had a urinary catheter until the tumor shrank enough that he could use the bathroom on his own.

While he was in intensive care, his parents decided to tell him he had cancer because they were concerned he might overhear the medical staff talking about his diagnosis, and they thought it important that he hear it from them.

“He cried,” Shannon said. “We explained this was a fight, and we were all his soldiers. Since then, he has taken it really well.”

“I felt kind of mad at the cancer,” Bryce said, adding the weekly chemo treatments are “horrible. I hate my port and being stuck with a needle.”

Finding happiness

Although he despises the loss of his hair and sometimes wants to wear a hat to hide the baldness, Bryce often jokes about his illness. When he sees cartoon characters like Caillou, who is also bald, Bryce tells people he looks like him.

Sister, Camryn, sometimes uses his head for a drawing board, applying makeup to create pictures. Still, Bryce said he doesn’t like to look at himself in the mirror sometimes.

Since he can no longer attend school in person, a teacher visits Bryce to help him keep up with his third-grade classmates. His favorite subject is math.

Bryce also enjoys riding scooters and watching TV. He “loves” baseball and is an honorary team member of the UNC men’s baseball team for the next two years.

Walk into his room, and you will quickly realize from his decor that Bryce loves Baby Yoda, the Star Wars character popular with many youngsters.

“Bryce knows it’s a bad sickness and that some kids don’t make it,’’ his mom said. “He’s grateful he’s as healthy as he is.”

“The boy has a heart the size of Texas. He tells me he loves me probably 500 times a day. When he hears about another kid with cancer, he says he is going to cry.”

Although Bryce often does not feel well, he maintains a happy-go-lucky attitude, his mother noted. Often he just says: “’My noggin’ hurts,’’’ she said.

The future for Bryce

Bryce’s current course of chemo lasts for eight more weeks, requiring the duo to drive to Chapel Hill one or two days a week for blood work and/or blood transfusions.

“When we are driving, he holds my hand,” Shannon said. Another MRI will be done when this round of chemo ends to determine how much the tumor has diminished and how many more radiation treatments will be needed to fight tumors in Bryce’s lungs.

Throughout it all, the family has been lucky because the children are on Medicaid, which pays all of Bryce’s medical bills. The family also receives assistance from Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas.

When Bryce learned he gets to request a treat from the Make-a-Wish Foundation, he chose a big pontoon boat with a water slide.

During the summer, the family frequently goes to area lakes such as Lake Reidsville and Buggs Island. And Bryce likes to fish and hunt. Although he hasn’t caught a “big one yet,” he said he looks forward to the pontoon boat taking him away from the shore and being able to catch that big one from the deck of “Bryce’s Wish,” the name he picked for the pontoon.

Robert, Bryce’s birth father, has been at his son’s side throughout the entire process. Bryce visits him every weekend in Thomasville.

Each time Bryce goes to UNC for treatment, the first person he looks for is Heather, his child-life specialist who gives him toys to keep him entertained while he’s being treated in the clinic.

“We haven’t heard anything else since everything started,” Shannon said. “He’s doing really good, and he’s impressing the doctors so I hope that (survival) percentage has gone up. He is a bubbly, happy, happy kid.”