Budget shortfall means Rockingham Co. will have only one early voting site for primary

Seamster did receive a memorandum from County Manager Lance Metzler in which he suggested funds for the one stop sites could be "realized by a review of existing budget items,'' the release said.

Seamster has reviewed the budget, but has not found sufficient funds, the release said. Elections officials further offered to provide Seamster's analysis of the budget to the public.

The current budgeted amount available for the one-stop site personnel and Election Day personnel is $49,035.48, the release said. But to operate all four one-stop voting sites during the primary elections, the board would need an additional $41,000.00, officials said.

New state requirements mean that the county would need to operate sites for longer hours than in past elections. And longer hours mean more needed funds for personnel, officials said.

For example, in 2018, the board was required to operate each site for 45 hours during early voting days. For 2022 though, state law dictates the board must keep each site open for 145 hours.

In past years, the Wentworth site was open during all days of early voting and remote sites in Eden, Madison and Reidsville were open for about one week.