Budget shortfall means Rockingham Co. will have only one early voting site for primary

WENTWORTH — A budget shortfall of $41,000 means the Rockingham County Board of Elections will operate only one of its usual four early voting sites during the upcoming primary election, board officials announced in a press release.
A date for the election is pending and the only site to operate for early voting will be in Wentworth at 240 Cherokee Camp Road, elections officials said in the release. In previous elections, the county board operated early voting sites in Eden, Reidsville, Madison and Wentworth.
“We recognize that many citizens are accustomed to using the one-stop early voting sites. This change in the number of sites will profoundly affect voters from the western side of the county who will now have to drive 15 to 17 miles to get to the Wentworth site,'' said Chairman of the RCBOE Ophelia Wright.
"But voters in all other parts of the county will also be affected. Particularly those who require additional transportation assistance getting to the polling place. We regret this change in routine and we will work with the county commissioners to ensure that polling places will be properly funded in future elections,'' Wright said.
Wright and Director of Elections Paula Seamster said in the release that they each wrote letters to Rockingham County Board of Commissioners Chairman Kevin Berger in late January to appeal for more funding, but received no response from Berger.
Seamster did receive a memorandum from County Manager Lance Metzler in which he suggested funds for the one stop sites could be "realized by a review of existing budget items,'' the release said.
Seamster has reviewed the budget, but has not found sufficient funds, the release said. Elections officials further offered to provide Seamster's analysis of the budget to the public.
The current budgeted amount available for the one-stop site personnel and Election Day personnel is $49,035.48, the release said. But to operate all four one-stop voting sites during the primary elections, the board would need an additional $41,000.00, officials said.
New state requirements mean that the county would need to operate sites for longer hours than in past elections. And longer hours mean more needed funds for personnel, officials said.
For example, in 2018, the board was required to operate each site for 45 hours during early voting days. For 2022 though, state law dictates the board must keep each site open for 145 hours.
In past years, the Wentworth site was open during all days of early voting and remote sites in Eden, Madison and Reidsville were open for about one week.
The 2022 mandate, however, would require the county board of elections office to be open during regular business days and hours, as well as on the last Saturday before Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., officials said.
All remote one-stop sites would be required to be open every week day during the early voting period from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and the last Saturday before Election Day from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., board officials explained.
"The Board of Elections is making every effort to prepare for the primary and general elections. After a careful review of the requirements imposed by the State Board of Elections via the General Assembly and their existing budget, the Rockingham County Board of Elections has determined that a budget shortfall will preclude the operation of four early voting sites for the primary elections,'' the release said.