Build unity, preserve optimism, messages from leaders during MLK events

REIDSVILLE — The message of the day was clear — honor the legacy of the late Martin Luther King Jr. by building unity and preserving optimism in the face of obstacles.

For the 25th consecutive year, this city’s clergy, civic leaders and civil rights advocates joined to host the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast at Zion Baptist Church downtown.

And this year’s event was offered as a virtual event via internet due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections across the state and the high infection rate in Rockingham County.

Sponsored by the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, the Rockingham County Chapter of the NAACP and the Reidsville Human Relations Commission, the event featured a speech by regional civil rights advocate and Reidsville native Merald Holloway.

Holloway, 49, promotes opportunities for at-risk youth as executive director of NC100, which he founded.

“I pray Lord that what happens here today will inspire us to be better,’’ the Rev. Gregory Heading of Reidsville said during his invocation.

Reidsville Mayor Donald Gorham welcomed guests and pointed out that on the city’s 150th birthday, King would be impressed. “We can look back with pride on the strides our city has made. Let’s do Dr. King proud and make 2023 our year to serve, to share and to shine.’’

Local soprano Debra Purcell performed sacred music during the ceremony.

Holloway, who spoke of his hometown pride and how he wore his Reidsville High School letter jacket to campus at UNC Chapel Hill, said his NC100 office within the Reidsville Area Foundation office anchors him to his community.

“In that office is a really deep connection to my roots here in Reidsville,’’ he said.

The idea for NC100 sprung from a few friends who “grew up here, and we wanted to pour back into our community,’’ Holloway said.

The goals of the group: leveraging energy of young people and making sure they have all the resources the need to succeed, Holloway explained.

NC100 focuses on young people, ages 12 to 22. “That’s a very important stretch of 10 years, and we want to support them ... make sure they are career ready,’’ Holloway said.

Another major goal of NC100 is to make sure folks have access to “all the tools you need” to create and protect wealth, Holloway said.

The legacy of King is at the heart of most everything Holloway does, he said, noting that his late aunt Mosella McDonald, a longtime area educator, bought him a book when he was young that chronicled the struggles of a little boy named Martin and introduced him to King’s accomplishments.

“The first time I saw an image of Dr. King was in church,’’ he said, recalling traditional cardboard paper fans in churches with King’s face printed out on their fronts.

“And I thought: who’s this guy? He’s gotta be important.’’

Indeed, “(King) represented the best of what humans and thinkers could be,” Holloway said.

“I knew I didn’t want to be him. I wanted to be like him.’’

Holloway reminded that King stressed a conflict we still face today: living in the world as it is and imaging the world as it ought to be.

And the best way to reconcile such conflict is by “finding shared interest in a community to where you can move forward,’’ Holloway said.

“I will never forget the optimism he showed in times you would never expect it,’’ Holloway said, recalling the speech to Memphis sanitation workers that King made the day before his 1968 assassination in Memphis.

King reminded in that speech that only when it is dark enough, can you see the stars, Holloway said.

“I thought that was pretty poignant,’’ he said. “You should be looking for the light in darkness.’’

Another major lesson King’s life taught Holloway: to have empathy and to practice putting oneself in the position of another to understand his plight.

Holloway’s goals for this year: to “expect and demand excellence in every situation I am in,’’ he said.

Furthermore, he wants to “find out ways to support folks, not question the validity of their stories,’’ he said.

And Holloway seeks to find remedies to the disparities in income and health care that still persist in rural Rockingham County and across the state.

“We’re not numbers, we’re individual people.’’

Awards

During the celebration, awards were presented by all sponsoring agencies.

Anna Roach of the Reidsville Human Rights Commission began by offering the Eddie C. Hughes Memorial Award to the late Elder Catherine Totten Wilson of Reidsville.

Wilson, a longtime community leader who organized the installation of a mural on The Block in Reidsville, was represented by her daughter April Totten Jeffries, who accepted her award.

Linda Bass, treasurer for the Rockingham County Chapter of the NAACP, offered the organization’s J. Arthur Griggs Memorial Civil Rights Award to Darlene Smallwood for her work in civil rights.

Jessie Mutter, chairman of the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, presented the James W. Daniel Memorial Unity Award to Clara F. Gunn and Care Connect teams for their excellence in health care throughout the community.

Sponsors awarded the Julius J. Gwynn Memorial Youth Awards to two outstanding Reidsville High School students: Shelly Fuqua and Cross Hairston.