Building Buddies, building dreams: Kaitlyn Phenes' odyssey as a young entrepreneur

EDEN

Although Kaitlyn Phenes’ parents gave her a car for her 16th birthday, they told her she had to earn the money to pay for the gas and insurance.

“It had been a dream to always work for a party company doing character appearances, but when I applied with a company in Reidsville, they said they were selling the business,” Phenes said.

Seeing her interest, owners offered Phenes all their stock, party supplies, and costumes at a very good price, though. And they included their customer list and gave her a rundown on how to throw professional parties.

Next, Phenes practiced demonstrating her skills with her family and then-fiance, Noah.

“Actually, I had been practicing since I was little girl,” Phenes said, noting she watched Disney movies then imitated the Disney princesses and other characters.

On Saturday, March 26, the young entrepreneur will be among the local craftsmen, artisans and small business owners displaying and selling their products here at the inaugural Makers Market at First Presbyterian Church of Eden. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This market has been created to boost recognition of Rockingham County artisans and small businesses,” said Leslie Wyatt, co-owner of “RoCo Is Home.”

“Rockingham County has so much to offer, and this market hopes to showcase as much variety as possible.”

Partner Ingrid McCraw explained the market goes beyond being just a vendor fair with its purpose: giving back to the community at large. She said a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales and vendor fees of this first event will be donated to the United Way and Help Inc., an agency in Rockingham County that assists battered women and their families.

“We have created this event to host and promote Rockingham County artisans and small businesses,” Wyatt said. As business owners, “we wanted to created something that was full circle, a real community project,’’ she said of the goal she shares with McCraw.

Among Saturday’s exhibitors will be Phenes with her “Build A Buddy,” display, a fun stuffed animal experience where children pick their own furry friend to stuff and dress in a variety of ways. Once an animal is completed, the child gets to add that special new friend’s name and other pertinent information to a colorful “birth certificate.’’ The cost is $15 for the buddy and $10 for an outfit with a bag, birth certificate and heart insert.

A native of Eden, Phenes is the daughter of lifelong Eden residents Kevin and Angel Harris. Home-schooled for most of her life, Phenes graduated in 2019 and took some business courses at Rockingham Community College.

Through her home-school group, Phenes met her husband, Noah, from Bassett, Va. They were married in August 2020 and make their home in Eden. Noah works in construction, but he also enjoys helping children build buddies at his wife’s events.

A friend hosted Phenes’ first party for an 8-year-old foster child.

“It was wonderful,” Phenes said, adding she enjoyed watching the little girl’s expressions and “knowing I had made her day magical.”

Since then, Phenes has done so many birthday parties and exhibited at so many festivals throughout the area, “I have lost count of how many.” These include Wentworth’s Christmas in the Park, the Madison-Mayodan Holiday Mall, the Food Truck Rodeo on the Boulevard in Eden, Uptown Eden and events as far away as Ramseur and Ferrum, Va.

When Phenes does a home party, she sets up a display of animals and always has her cute bear stuffing machine on hand. For a regular birthday party, she brings four different varieties of buddies selected by the hostess.

Although Phenes doesn’t limit the number of guests, she has organized parties from five to 20 children, depending on space limitations.

Each child gets a birth certificate for their animal, writing in the animal’s chosen name, the date of the party and/or the child’s actual birth date, along with identification information like fur and eye colors.

The hostess is in charge of all other party activities.

Phenes and her crew stay at each party for about an hour. Noah usually accompanies Phenes, but when he isn’t available, other family members assist her, Phenes said.

“It is a whole family affair,” Phenes said, saying her helpers include sister, Kambree, 17, grandparents, Wayne and Brenda Corum, and Sean and Sarah Phenes.

Although the busiest times are definitely Christmas and spring, the festivals are a different matter.

“People are looking and buying,” Phenes said. The busiest one was Wentworth’s Christmas in the Park, where she had long lines of parents with children waiting to build their buddies.

Now almost 21, Phenes is pleased she’s done so well in business with little training. She hopes to grow her enterprise even further, reaching across North Carolina and Virginia, and possibly opening a store in the future.

Phenes purchases most of the costumes for her buddies from a Michigan-based company, but she often personalizes outfits to fit an occasion, such as Easter bunnies. She also creates matching personalized t-shirts for buddies and children.

In the future, Phenes plans to launch a website for orders, but until then, customers may reach her at 336-520-7020 and request the animals and costumes they want.

“I believe God put me on earth to bring joy to people of all ages,” Phenes said. “I am so thankful to own a business that allows me to be a child at heart.”

To participate in the spring Makers Market at First Presbyterian Church of Eden on March 26 , find applications at www.rocoishome.com Info: rocoishome@gmail.com

Vendors include:

Amlrdesigns—Courtney Bibee: T-shirts, tumblers, car fresheners and laser engraved items.

This Into That—Jeanie Shropshire: Upcycled furniture, home decor and antiques.

Mish Mash—Emily Tunat: Handmade accessories, drawstring backpacks, retro headbands and scrunchies.

Family Designs—Anita Webster: Natural stone jewelry, soy candles, wreaths, gnomes.

Unique Flags -Tonia McGlothin: Handcrafted wooden flags.

Baby Shea & Co.—Amber Browne: Children’s boutique clothing.

Abby Grey Farm—Stacy Hanks: Bleached and screen-printed tees, jewelry, children’s items.

The Crafted Co.—Blair Robertson: Handcrafted earrings and bracelets.

My Harmony Bath & Body—Kendra Grill: Natural and handmade bath and body products.

Beadful Things—Maryann Gallagher-Barbour: Wire-wrapped gem or semi-precious stone jewelry.

WG Bee Farm—Frank Wyatt: local honey.

B3 Designs—Bridget Poteat: Crocheted baskets, rugs, magazine racks, dish cloths and flower arrangements.

Revived Vintage—Donna Benfield: Quality vintage furniture and home decor.