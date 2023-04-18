REIDSVILLE — Tiny Nova Young, 2, dashed around her backyard here on Friday with a permanent wide smile, jumping into her mother’s arms time and again to celebrate the elaborate playset that appeared like magic in her backyard that afternoon.

While Nova, her mom, Whitney Young, and other relatives were away on Friday, a crew of nearly 20 workers, adults and children alike, hoisted hammers, walked up beams, installed swings and a bright green slide in the family’s backyard at 1202 Fillman Drive.

They wrote messages of encouragement to Nova, a pediatric leukemia patient, on the walls of the playset during the building project.

Volunteers’ shirts spelled out their credo: Play Defeats Cancer.

The effort here was one of many that Gwaltney meats has sponsored over the past few years through its Building On Hope campaign, supporting the Roc Solid Foundation for kids fighting cancer.

The brand, part of Smithfield, Va.-based Smithfield Foods, has donated $50,000 to support Roc Solid Foundation’s mission to support kids across the Southeast who are battling pediatric cancer by giving them opportunities to play safely right in their own backyards.

Among Friday’s volunteers was a motor sports celebrity.

Aric Almirola, NASCAR Cup Series driver for Stewart-Haas Racing, surprised the crowd, as well as Nova and her relatives, by turning up with his own tool belt.

“It’s so awesome to be here and to build another playground,’’ Almirola said. “I think this is my fourth one with Gwaltney and Roc Solid ... It means the world to me because it’s an opportunity for me to give back. Little kids, they don’t ask to get sick. They don’t ask to get a disease. So, we have an opportunity to come here and to build a playground for Nova, a 2-year-old with pediatric leukemia. Such a tough circumstance,’’ Almirola said.

“But we get the opportunity to build her a playground so that she can be a kid, be a normal kid, come out in her back yard and run around and play and smile and laugh and giggle ... on this playset that we’re gonna build her.

Nova’s mother and other family members were moved to tears when they returned home at around 3:30 p.m. with Nova for the reveal of the finished playset.

“It means a lot because it just symbolizes that people are supporting my daughter and rooting her on in her journey and praying that she has a successful result at the end of her battle,’’ Young said.

“It’s always good to have a lot of support ‘cause this is a very tough journey, and I can use all the support I can get. I’m very appreciative.’’