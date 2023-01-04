Bullins promotes staff in office of Rockingham County Clerk of Superior Court

WENTWORTH — Newly-elected Rockingham County Clerk of Superior Court Abner Bullins recently promoted Melissa Tickle and Sandy Barker to assistant clerks of the court.

Tickle began working in the office 18 years ago, and Barker began with the office four years ago.

Both were sworn in by Bullins on Dec. 15.

Bullins also welcomed Mauranda Stromas Martin to the office as the newest deputy clerk of superior court.

“I’m very proud of Melissa and Sandy, and their promotions are well deserved,’’ Bullins said. “I am also excited to welcome Mauranda to our team at the Clerk’s Office.”