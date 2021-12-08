Burn ban continues for Rockingham County

WENTWORTH — Due to extremely dry conditions and high risk of fire, the Rockingham County Fire Marshal issued a total burn ban on Nov. 30 that continues this week.
The ruling came in tandem with the North Carolina Forestry Service’s burn ban which remains in effect across the state.
State authorities asked county fire marshals to ban all fires, including those within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling, according to a release from the fire marshal’s office.
In compliance with the request of the NCFS, the RCFM ordered that no outdoor debris be burned in the county, including but not limited to, leaves, branches, debris and other plant material. In all cases, it is illegal to burn trash, lumber, tires, newspaper, plastics, or other non-vegetative material.
Due to the extreme drought conditions, coupled with high winds, dry forest fuel and a lack of rainfall needed to replenish water supplies for firefighting, the ban is necessary for the protection of the rural landscape, the release said.
Municipalities have their own burning regulations that apply within the city limits.
Cooking-related open fires (grills, outdoor cookers, etc.) will be allowed within the 100-foot area of an occupied dwelling. Extreme caution should be used with any outdoor type cooking device, however, and it is recommended to have a water hose available, the release said. Cooking-related fires outside the area of 100 feet from an occupied dwelling are still prohibited under the NCFS ban, the release said.
With the upcoming holiday tradition of luminaries, utilizing white paper bags and candles is prohibited by the NCFS and county burn bans in the rural areas of Rockingham County, the release said.
While the Burn Ban is an inconvenience to many citizens, safety and property conservation remain the highest priority of the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office, the release said. Anyone violating the Burn Ban faces a $100 fine, plus $183 in court costs. Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.