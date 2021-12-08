Burn ban continues for Rockingham County

WENTWORTH — Due to extremely dry conditions and high risk of fire, the Rockingham County Fire Marshal issued a total burn ban on Nov. 30 that continues this week.

The ruling came in tandem with the North Carolina Forestry Service’s burn ban which remains in effect across the state.

State authorities asked county fire marshals to ban all fires, including those within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling, according to a release from the fire marshal’s office.

In compliance with the request of the NCFS, the RCFM ordered that no outdoor debris be burned in the county, including but not limited to, leaves, branches, debris and other plant material. In all cases, it is illegal to burn trash, lumber, tires, newspaper, plastics, or other non-vegetative material.

Due to the extreme drought conditions, coupled with high winds, dry forest fuel and a lack of rainfall needed to replenish water supplies for firefighting, the ban is necessary for the protection of the rural landscape, the release said.

Municipalities have their own burning regulations that apply within the city limits.