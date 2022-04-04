Burr, Tillis to vote against confirmation of Judge Ketanji Jackson to U.S. Supreme Court

North Carolina’s Republican senators have announced they plan to vote against the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

That’s even though both Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis described Jackson as being “highly qualified.”

With U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, confirming Wednesday her plans to vote for Jackson, the judge is expected to be confirmed as soon as the end of next week, according to Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that all 50 Democrats are expected to vote to confirm Jackson, though Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., hasn’t announced publicly how she will vote.

Tillis is on the 22-member Senate Judiciary committee, which is likely to be an 11-11 deadlock on the vote to recommended Jackson to the full Senate.

Such as deadlock means Democrats will have to spend additional hours on the Senate floor next week to do a discharge from committee, The Associated Press reported.

Still, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday the Senate is “on track” to confirm her by the end of next week and before a two-week spring recess, the AP said.

Burr and Tillis listed different reasons for reaching their decisions.

Burr said his one-on-one discussions with Jackson were focused on the judicial philosophy she would bring to the Supreme Court.

“My top concern going into our meeting was ascertaining Judge Jackson’s position on radical proposals to pack the Supreme Court by expanding the number of justices,” Burr said in a statement.

“Court packing is a transparent power grab — one that would forever compromise the integrity, impartiality and independence of the Supreme Court. Justice Ginsburg and Justice Breyer both rejected court packing and the next justice who joins the Court should do the same.”

Burr said that “unfortunately, Judge Jackson’s answers on the question, in both her confirmation hearing and our personal discussion, continue to be unsatisfactory.

“”While she is undoubtedly highly qualified, knowledgeable, and experienced, based on our discussion, I cannot support Judge Jackson’s nomination when it comes before the Senate.”

Tillis said Wednesday that he has “two criteria for reviewing the nomination of any federal judge: their qualifications and their commitment to adhering to the Constitution’s original public meaning and federal law as written.”

“There is no doubt that Judge Jackson is well qualified and her nomination as the first black woman to the Supreme Court is historic. I was impressed with her knowledge, her composure, and her character during more than twenty hours of questioning.”

However, Tillis said that based on her record, “I still hold my initial concerns that she may legislate from the bench, instead of consistently following the Constitution as written.”

Tillis said he also was disappointed that Jackson would not “take a firm public stand against a liberal, dark money court-packing scheme that represents a fundamental threat to the independence of the federal judiciary, even though other justices like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer have done so.”

During the confirmation hearing for conservative Supreme Court judges Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, Republicans did not put a focus on the use of dark money in general elections.

“Although I will not support her confirmation, it is highly likely Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be confirmed to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, and I wish her and her wonderful family all the best in her continued public service to our great nation,” Tillis said.