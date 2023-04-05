EDEN — A little girl here found a way to offer an assist to the Easter Bunny last year, and her helpers are hoppin’ again this spring, making baskets of goodies to leave along the bunny trail.

Haven Sparks, 6, daughter of Danielle and Jason Sparks of Eden, began the Easter Baskets for Needy Children project last year.

Her efforts, and those of her helpmates, young and old, brought joy to parents and needy young mothers through the Rockingham Pregnancy Center here.

Haven and friends gathered at the Sparks home recently to fashion 25 bountiful baskets filled with candy, toys and other surprised.

Four of the baskets were created for mothers to enjoy. And just before Easter, some of the children and their parents delivered the baskets to the RPC in Eden.