By Tuesday, 613 Rockingham Co. voters had cast early ballots

WENTWORTH — By Tuesday morning, 613 Rockingham County voters had cast their ballots at the county's four one-stop early voting sites, according to county elections board officials. Early voting began in the county on April 28 for the 2022 Primary Election. Election Day is May 17. Rockingham County, with a population of roughly 91,000 residents, had 60,743 registered voters as of March 1, county elections records show.