By Tuesday, 613 Rockingham Co. voters had cast early ballots

Rockingham County's Early Voting Sites and Schedules
Courtesy of Rockingham County Board of Elections

WENTWORTH — By Tuesday morning, 613 Rockingham County voters had cast their ballots at the county's four one-stop early voting sites, according to county elections board officials. Early voting began in the county on April 28 for the 2022 Primary Election. Election Day is May 17. Rockingham County, with a population of roughly 91,000 residents, had 60,743 registered voters as of March 1, county elections records show. 

The following number of ballots were cast at the four One-Stop Sites by the end of the business day on April 29:

Eden Public Library: 99

Reidsville Zion Baptist Church: 72

Madison-Mayodan Public Library: 52

Rockingham County Board of Elections headquarters, Wenworth: 77

Total Ballots Cast - 300

On Monday, totals were:

Eden Public Library: 116

Zion Baptist Church, Reidsville: 53
Madison-Mayodan Public Library: 67
Rockingham County Board of Elections, Wentworth: 77
 
Total Ballots Cast: 313

Early voting concludes on May 14. 

