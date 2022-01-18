Can Cary become a destination for esports events? New sports complex will be critical

CARY — The town of Cary is home to several video game publishers, including industry juggernaut Epic Games, the company behind smash hits like Fortnite and Rocket League.

Epic’s games are so popular they regularly draw thousands of players and spectators to events around the country. The Fortnite World Cup, for example, filled the Arthur Ashe tennis stadium in New York City the last time it was held in 2019.

But can Cary itself become the host of some of these growing esports events? The town hopes so. But what it needs is a place to hold the events.

Doug McRainey, director of Cary’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department, believes it could be close to finally creating one.

The town is in negotiations to build a town-sponsored sports complex on the site of the South Hills Mall & Plaza.

If the negotiations are successful, the $193 million planned complex could become key to Cary’s attempts to host more esports events in the town.

The complex has been planned for years, though its future was thrown up in the air by Epic Games itself.