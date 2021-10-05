Can you get COVID and flu at the same time? What to know this influenza season

Can you get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time?

What experts do know is that you can get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. However, researchers are still studying how common double infection is. Because the coronavirus is still a “relatively new illness,” the CDC says there’s little information about how getting the flu might affect a person’s risk of contracting COVID-19.

Doctors are certain about one thing: Infection with both viruses at the same time isn’t fun, and can be dangerous.

“The odds of a double whammy are definitely going to increase,” Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, a physician in California, told CNN. “The fever may be worse. The shortness of breath may be worse. The loss of smell and taste could be worse. And on top of all that, it could last longer.”

Infection with just one of the viruses can weaken your immune system enough to make you more likely to catch the other. And once you’re infected with both, the immune system goes into overdrive, making it harder for your body to fight off the invaders as it should.