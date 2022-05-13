Cancer charity to host Kegs and Corks to Kick Cancer May 21 in Madison

MADISON — One of the Triad’s largest beer, wine, and food truck festivals is just days away.

The Barry L. Joyce Cancer Center will host its 1st Annual Kegs and Corks to Kick Cancer festival May 21 in historic downtown Madison. All proceeds will go to help local cancer patients.

The new fundraiser festival has a large line up of vendors from all over North Carolina. Breweries will bring in their draughts from Atlantic Beach, Winston-Salem, High Point, Greensboro, Mt. Airy, and more. Wineries from across the state will also bring their finest vintages to uncork for the outdoor gala. And the crowd won't go hungry with more than 10 food trucks to choose from.

Tickets are $20 until May 18th and may be purchased at: bljcancerfund.org. The first 500 to purchase tickets online will receive a commemorative tasting glass.

The Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund was established in 2001 to assist Rockingham Countycancer patients and their families financially. After his cancer diagnosis, Barry Joyce had a vision of helping those that lacked the resources so that they could focus more of their energy on beating the cancer.

The Center provides patients with emotional and social support as well with support groups, weekly chats, monthly meal boxes, a monthly drive-up dinner, daycations, and more.

The fund assists with every type of cancer and since opening has helped 14,000 people. We are the only agency to service all of Rockingham County and not receive funding from the government or United Way.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.