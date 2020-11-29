Cancer patients find support through The Barry Joyce Cancer Resource Center

MADISON — After being diagnosed with prostate cancer in February 2001, Barry Joyce grew concerned about those in the community who did not have access to some of the same resources he had, such as insurance or the ability to get a second opinion.

Joyce wanted to help and talked to his daughter, Jennifer Joyce, about raising money through a golf tournament. Unfortunately, after a fatal reaction to a CAT scan dye, he died in September of that year. He was 55.

Although he did not live to see his dream of helping local cancer patients, his family took up his cause and started The Barry L. Joyce Cancer Support Fund to assist cancer patients with their electric bills, medication costs and gas cards to help with travel to appointments. In addition to memorial contributions, the family raised money by holding their first golf tournament, which became an annual event.

"In 2012, we looked as a family and as a board at how we could grow the fund and help more people," said Jennifer Joyce, executive director.

Within a few meetings, a building was donated and a campaign began to raise money for renovations. In November 2013, The Barry Joyce Cancer Resource Center in Madison opened, offering financial, emotional and educational assistance to cancer patients.