Cancer patients find support through The Barry Joyce Cancer Resource Center

MADISON — After being diagnosed with prostate cancer in February 2001, Barry Joyce grew concerned about those in the community who did not have access to some of the same resources he had, such as insurance or the ability to get a second opinion.
Joyce wanted to help and talked to his daughter, Jennifer Joyce, about raising money through a golf tournament. Unfortunately, after a fatal reaction to a CAT scan dye, he died in September of that year. He was 55.
Although he did not live to see his dream of helping local cancer patients, his family took up his cause and started The Barry L. Joyce Cancer Support Fund to assist cancer patients with their electric bills, medication costs and gas cards to help with travel to appointments. In addition to memorial contributions, the family raised money by holding their first golf tournament, which became an annual event.
"In 2012, we looked as a family and as a board at how we could grow the fund and help more people," said Jennifer Joyce, executive director.
Within a few meetings, a building was donated and a campaign began to raise money for renovations. In November 2013, The Barry Joyce Cancer Resource Center in Madison opened, offering financial, emotional and educational assistance to cancer patients.
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the center offered three to five programs a week, including seated yoga, support groups, lunch and learns, creative escapes, daycations and massage therapy. Financial assistance through the fund is available for residents of Rockingham County, and the center is open to all those affected by cancer, whether they live in the county or not.
More than 12,000 people have benefited from its programs, all at not cost to them.
"Nothing like our center existed in our county or any surrounding county, and we knew how important it was for cancer patients to have a place for support," Joyce said. "Rather than going to a hospital for a support group or yoga class, they can come to a place that feels more like a home."
Clarice Hampton of Stoneville, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer four years ago, said she did not know where to turn.
"I didn't have insurance then, and there were supplies that I needed that I couldn't afford, like colonoscopy bags and barrier rings," Hampton, 68, said.
A friend told her about The Barry L. Joyce Cancer Support Fund and The Barry Joyce Cancer Resource Center in Madison, where Hampton found financial support and a network of people who have helped make her road a little less bumpy.
"They provided me with supplies I needed," she said "And I got involved in a cancer support group they offered."
Through the support group, she met other people going through similar situations.
"We don't have to be fighting the same kind of cancer, but we can communicate and share," Hampton said. "We help each other cope."
For cancer patients to qualify for financial assistance, they can apply in person at the center, through the website or over the phone.
"There are often situations very unique to the individual in need, and the fact that we are so small and can make decisions quickly allows us to do so much more," Joyce said. "Whether providing dentures because of the damage from chemo, a mattress for someone going through treatment that only had an air mattress ... there is no assistance that we won't consider."
While COVID-19 precautions have changed the way the center operates and currently limits how many people can be in the building, Joyce and volunteers are working tirelessly to offer aid in creative ways. For instance, rather than providing meal boxes four times a year, the center puts boxes together and delivers them to more than 80 people in need each month.
Since May, the center also has served a free, drive-up, take-away dinner, including a special one which they provided for Thanksgiving. In addition, the center provides hot spots and tablets so people can stay involved virtually with programs, such as support groups and a weekly LifeStyles class.
"We also added a weekly chat so folks can see and communicate with others," Joyce said.
They played Bingo one week and held a fun pickled egg challenge.
"Our friends make up some of the most vulnerable populations at risk of COVID," Joyce said. "It has been so important to make sure they aren't feeling isolated."
Joyce believes the thousands positively affected by the support fund and The Barry Joyce Cancer Resource Center are a testament to the need in Rockingham County and the surrounding areas.
"Whether they are dealing with financial burdens because of doctor bills and treatments or they need someone who understands what they are going through, they get that here," Joyce said. "No matter how close someone is with their family, many don't want to feel like they are a burden, so they make a habit of keeping everything in - until they find our center and meet their friends here."
Jennifer Atkins Brown writes every other Sunday for this section. Contact her at jennifer.brown@greensboro.com.
