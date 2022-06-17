 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Candidate filing for Soil & Water Conservation runs through July 1

  • 0

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Board of Elections officials said candidates who wish to file for a position on the Soil & Water Conservation board may file through July 1 at noon. 

File at the elections board headquarters at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville.
For more information, call 336-342-8110 Ext. 2410.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert