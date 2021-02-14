Cases climb by 175 over past week

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County tallied 175 new cases of COVID-19 between Feb. 5 and Friday as the infection rate for the area held at 7.8%.
The infection rate, while better than double-digit rates seen a month ago, is still about the recommended 5% or lower percent positive rate outlined as a goal by the CDC.
By the numbers
Of the 6,535 county residents who've contracted the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic, 4,578 people, or 70%,are still recovering from the virus and under quarantine.
The balance of 1,780 patients, or 27%, have recovered, according to the Rockingham County Division of Public Health.
Data show 3,845 patients are in the 40 and older age bracket, while the balance is younger.
Hospitalizations for the county continue to stay at all-time highs and numbered 90 on Friday.
When will vaccines be offered again in Rockingham County?
The county expects to receive news from the state about upcoming vaccination doses every Friday.
Citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website often for updates about vaccine availability and new drive-through clinics. To schedule appointments, link to https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx.
Individuals who received their first doses of the vaccine during the county's Jan. 12 clinic, should have received a phone call or a letter telling them to come back to a second drive-through appointment for their second dose on either Feb. 12 or Feb. 22, said Trey Wright, count public health director.
Rockingham County has performed 71,762 tests thus far. The state has calculated 810,466 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 10,294 deaths.
After your shot
While vaccinations are a great relief to those who receive them and to their loved ones, vaccinations don't solve all the problems of the pandemic.
Even after a second shot, experts say people should mask in public and around people who are not members of their immediate household. This is because scientists don't yet know if vaccinated and immune individuals may still be able to pick up and harbor live virus with no symptoms and pass it along to those who are not yet vaccinated.
Those with vaccinations must also wear masks and continue social distancing because of the unknown threats that come with quickly-developing variants of COVID-19, some of which may not respond to the vaccine as well as the original COVID-19 strain and the British strain, experts agree.
Some literature has emerged in recent days, as well, about the benefits of double masking to reduce the chance of breathing in aerosols from COVID-19 or any of its variants. The New York Times recently reported that data seem to support that doubling up masks can improve effectiveness.
How will you know when it's your turn to be vaccinated?
