Cast: ‘USS Christmas’ emotional balm for 2020

Locally, the film had the distinction of being the first project to start up after several months of COVID-19 shutdowns. As cameras began rolling, the production process local crews have come to know over the past 30 years suddenly had new restrictions that complicated and elongated even a streamlined shoot like a Hallmark movie.

"The first week was difficult, just trying to figure out how to shoot a movie again, regardless of it being Hallmark," Lilley said. "I'm a visual learner and the fact that we couldn't even have paper (scripts) to learn off of on set really threw us. It took awhile to get the train out of the station, so to speak. But once it did, we had found a new rhythm and I think that was because everyone was happy to be back at work."

On set, all crew members had to wear masks from the minute they started work to the minute they finished. The cast and background extras wore masks and shields, and only took them off long enough to shoot a scene. When it was over, the masks went back on.

"I felt for the crew," Donovan said. "As actors, we had the easiest job out there. But for them, it is already a lot to ask for this physical labor in the heat and humidity, and now having to wear these things. It was harder to communicate and work. But everybody stepped up and we got through it."