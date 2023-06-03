Candice Souther and her family have rescued horses for more than 25 years through their nonprofit organization Castaways Haven in Summerfield, and housing and feeding 32 horses takes funds, organizers explain as they seek donations.

Since December 2020 Castaways has specialized in rescuing horses from slaughter and offering them sanctuary, rehabilitation and companionship.

The program is designed to provide plenty of benefit to human lives, as well. Castaways offers opportunities to teens through its Teen Volunteer Program. And the organization opens its pastures to youngsters with disabilities and special needs for various equine therapies.

Add to that, the rescue project makes horses available to local scouting programs and offers horseback riding lessons and other opportunities.

Visit Castaways Haven’s website and click on the About Us page to view the programs offered:castawayshavenhorserescue@gmail.com.