“Having a good roof over your head is probably the most important thing in people's lives and the cost of replacement is one of the most expensive home repairs a homeowner can face,” Doolittle stated. “We want to ease that burden and decided to launch “Shelter From The Storm.” Shelter From The Storm will provide a deserving family a new roof with a Life-Time Certainteed Manufacturer Warranty. The roof will consist of Certainteed Landmark Pro Architectural Shingles, Diamond Deck Synthetic Underlayment, WinterGuard Ice & Water Shield, ShadowRidge hip and ridge caps, and Certainteed Ridge vent. Along with the quality materials, the roof will be installed by Catamount Roofing’s Certified Installers. If you know of someone in the Triad area needing a new roof, and circumstances are preventing them from getting one, help give them Shelter From The Storm. Visit the website at catamountroofing.com/shelter to get all the details and nominate someone. Provide the name and address of the person or family in need, a description of why they are deserving of a new roof, and if possible a short video or pictures of the current roof condition. The Catamount Roofing team along with members of ABC will review the submissions and select the deserving homeowner. Submissions can be made from Feb. 21, 2023 and will continue until March 20, 2023. Submissions will be reviewed and the deserving recipient will be announced on March 27, 2023. To qualify for “Shelter From The Storm” the winner must be nominated by someone else, own their home, and it must be their primary residence. Submissions can be sent to be their primary residence. This is designed to truly help someone in need. Submissions can be sent to ShelterFromTheStorm@Catamountroofing.com, www.facebook.com/catamountroofing or Instagram @catamountroofing or visit the program website at https://www.catamountroofing.com/shelter.