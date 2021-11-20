Cawthorn’s abrupt distinct switch leaves Republicans shaken, stirred

‘In a daze’

Cawthorn, 26, quickly rose to national prominence after winning his congressional election in 2020. He has made a name for himself as an outspoken if not sometimes abrasive politician who says he is determined to shake up the status quo.

But he’s also drawn the ire of some fellow Republicans. He spoke at the Jan. 6 rally before the storming of the Capitol, seemed to defend rioters there as “political prisoners” and has supported the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Cawthorn in March, but has not publicly commented on his switch to the 13th District.

Speaking about his decision to not run, Moore said that he was focused on solving North Carolina issues, particularly in passing a balanced budget. He did not respond to an email from the Observer asking whether Trump’s support of Cawthorn influenced his decision.

Larry Shaheen, a Charlotte attorney and Republican consultant, said Trump’s potential influence in the primary for the 13th District should concern voters.