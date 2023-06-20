RALEIGH -The Sports Wagering Bill (HB347) was signed into law this week, allowing consumers 21 years of age and older throughout North Carolina to participate in legal sports betting starting sometime next year.

The Consumer Choice Center commends this move by state legislators as it will move activity away from the illicit market, attract more business and services to the area, and help protect consumers from fraud and abuse from illegal sportsbooks.

The Consumer Choice Center evaluated all 50 states on how consumer friendly their sports betting markets are. Unfortunately sports betting is still illegal in many states, which is in large part why the illegal betting market in the US is still thriving. It is estimated that the illegal sports betting market generated $50-$200 billion in revenue in 2020.

The Consumer Choice Center's North American Affairs Manager, and co-author of the report, David Clement explained stating, "The key to stamping out the illegal sports betting market is legalizing sports betting, and having an open and competitive market where legal sportsbooks compete for consumers. This helps grow the legal market while it actively discourages consumers from placing bets in the illegal market, which is ripe for fraud and abuse"

Stephen Kent, Media Director for the Consumer Choice Center added, "states who maintain their ban on sports betting should follow North Carolina’s lead and immediately legalize sports betting, and do so in a way that opens the market and encourages competition. Since the overturning of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, 30 states have sought to legalize sports betting, but not all states have created an open and competitive market."

To read the full Sports Betting Index, click here.

The CCC represents consumers in over 100 countries across the globe. We closely monitor regulatory trends in Ottawa, Washington, Brussels, Geneva and other hotspots of regulation and inform and activate consumers to fight for #ConsumerChoice. Learn more at consumerchoicecenter.org.