Celebrate American Indian Heritage in the state at the NC Museum of History

WHAT: 27th Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration in person at the North Carolina Museum of History

WHEN: Saturday, November 19, 2022 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: North Carolina Museum of History 5 E. Edenton Street, Raleigh

DETAILS: The 27th Annual American Indian Heritage Celebration is happening in person on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the first time in three years, the celebration will bring together members of all eight state-recognized tribes to share demonstrations, presentations, and performances that highlight the traditional and contemporary artistic, scientific, historical, and cultural contributions of American Indians in North Carolina.

There’s a packed schedule of events, including:

A lesson on the fight for civil rights in Indian country from a panel of individuals who stood on the front lines of integration.

Storytelling sessions, including a reading of the new children’s book How the Oceans Came to Be, read by author Arvis Boughman.

A presentation of Southeastern Native women sharing their stories of justice, spirit, and community from Upon Her Shoulders, a new collection of prose and poetry.

A session on the revitalization of the Cherokee language through a language lesson.

An overview of the impact of government-run boarding schools on American Indian families today.

A talk on the American persimmon and its uses and importance to our local environments.

A presentation of the State Archives of North Carolina on the materials relevant to Indigenous history and genealogy. There will be performances from dancers, musiciansand singers.

To see the full schedule of events and to learn more visit NC-AIHC.com.

About the NC Museum of History

The North Carolina Museum of History, a Smithsonian Affiliate, fosters a passion for North Carolina history. This museum collects and preserves artifacts of state history and educates the public on the history of the state and the nation through exhibits and educational programs. Admission is free. In 2019 more than 465,000 people visited the museum to see some of the 150,000 artifacts in the museum collection. The Museum of History, within the Division of State History Museums, is part of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

About the Smithsonian Affiliations Network

Since 2006, the North Carolina Museum of History has been a Smithsonian Affiliate, part of a select group of museums and cultural, educational, and arts organizations that share Smithsonian resources with the nation. The Smithsonian Affiliations network is a national outreach program that develops long-term collaborative partnerships with museums and other educational and cultural organizations to enrich communities with Smithsonian resources. More information is available at affiliations.si.edu.

About the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational, and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries, and natural assets in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.

NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums, and Jennette’s Pier, as well as 39 state parks and recreation areas, the North Carolina Zoo, the nation’s first state-supported symphonic orchestra, the State Library of North Carolina, the State Archives of North Carolina, the North Carolina Arts Council, the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office, and the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology, along with the state Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, call 919-814-6800 or visit DNCR.nc.gov.