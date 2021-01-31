Celebrate Black History Month, from book and poetry readings to tours of the Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro

Here's a look at Black History Month celebrations in the area:
N.C. A&T's 61st Annual Sit-in Celebration: noon Monday, Feb. 1. "A Tribute to the A&T Four: It's About Us" will be a virtual video celebration of the four A&T freshman — Joseph McNeil, Jibreel Khazan (then known as Ezell Blair Jr.), the late Franklin McCain and the late David Richmond — who launched the sit-in movement in downtown Greensboro. Free. Register. tinyurl.com/y64wtzjo.
Guilford College's Intercultural Engagement Center will offer the following virtual events over Zoom: Black History Month Kickoff, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3; Campus protests, controversial course content, white supremacy, 6 p.m. Feb. 10; Living history interracial student collaborations in Guilford's Jim Crow years, 1 p.m. Feb. 7; Outdoors while Black, 6 p.m. Feb. 25; Black and Indian women's reproductive justice, 6 p.m. March 3; Antiracism training, 3 p.m. March 18; Black and Indigenous responses to food deserts and Native lands, 6 p.m. March 31; "How to be an Antiracist" book discussion, 6 p.m. April 21; and Microaggressions training, 12:30 p.m. April 26. For information: https://tinyurl.com/2021IECCalendar. To register: https://tinyurl.com/IECSpring.
Annual Black History Month virtual read-in: Carole Boston Weatherford, Wednesday, Feb. 3; Judy Allen Dodson, Feb. 10; Tameka Fryer Brown, Feb. 17; Eleanora E. Tate, Feb. 24; and Kelly Starling Lyons, Feb. 26. With the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. Highlights individual Black North Carolina children’s book authors. Watch on demand. tinyurl.com/s3pxqut4.
Historic Magnolia House self-guided tours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays in February. Visitors will see both the Magnolia House history exhibit UNCG graduate students created last fall, as well as the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission’s Oasis Spaces exhibit centered on the Green Book and travel during the Jim Crow era. Free. 336-617-3382. May also participate in Magnolia’s shoebox lunch educational program. To order: tinyurl.com/z81t4dm3, tinyurl.com/49zbpz7g or tinyurl.com/192jqswg.
African-themed event with High Point Arts Council: 2-4 p.m. Feb. 7, Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. Will feature music, art, clothing, crafts and stories from various African cultures. Pay-as-you-can event. Tickets are no cost, but are required. www.HighPointArts.org/events or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Virtual Trivia — Black History and Culture: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 9, www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary. Celebrate Black History Month with this self-paced virtual trivia game. 336-373-2471.
An African-American author series: 7-8 p.m. Feb. 9. Virtual. Three authors reflect on this theme — Black family: Representation, identity and diversity. tinyurl.com/44ty7lzy.
North Carolina author Carole Boston Weatherford readings: 7 p.m. Feb. 9, Zoom. Weatherford will read from her book, "Remember the Bridge: Poems of the People," and from the picture book, "Freedom on the Menu: The Greensboro Sit-ins." Weatherford will take participants on a journey through poetry of the past 400 years of African American history from Harriet Tubman to John Coltrane to the Greensboro sit-ins and beyond. Free. With American Association of University Women. https://greensboro-nc.aauw.net.
Poetry and Pottery: 3 p.m. Feb. 18, Zoom. Host is Liberty Public Library. Will discuss enslaved potter David Drake who incorporated poetic verses into much of his pottery. Will explore records of pottery made by enslaved and free people of color during the Civil War. library@townoflibertync.org.