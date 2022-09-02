'Chameleon Beard Bandit' gets 15 years in prison for series of bank robberies, including in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A South Carolina man known as the “Chameleon Beard Bandit” who robbed banks in Greensboro and Durham in 2017 will spend 15 years in prison, a judge ordered Aug. 26.

Ronnie Hiram Wessinger Jr., 49, of Gaffney, South Carolina, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Authorities said Wessinger robbed the Bank of America at 107 Muirs Chapel Road on Nov. 17, 2017. He showed a teller a gun tucked in his waistband and demanded money. When she told him she didn’t have any money and showed him her empty register, he responded, “I’ll kill yo ass,” court records show.

Two other tellers, worried about the safety of the initial teller, gave Wessinger a total of $4,744, court records show.

He put the cash into a backpack he was carrying, asked for his note back, and left the bank.

In the second robbery, Wessinger took $10,747.74, according to an audit after the robbery at the Bank of America at 2 Park Drive in Durham on Sept. 29, 2017, court records show.

Greensboro’s was the fourth in a series of multi-state armed bank robberies that began in September 2017 in Durham.

As the series of robberies continued, Wessinger gained the nickname as he often changed his appearance by coloring his beard, police said. After he was arrested in April 2019 after a foiled bank robbery in Benson, Greensboro detectives began investigating and comparing evidence from that robbery attempt and the Greensboro bank robbery. Police said investigators were able to connect Wessinger to the Greensboro case.