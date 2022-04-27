Chapmon tells Kiwanis about life in South Africa

REIDSVILLE — The Rev. Dennis Chapmon, a Reidsville native and pastor of Mount Hermon Baptist Church on Ashley Loop Road, recently spoke to the Reidsville Kiwanis Club about his experiences serving as a missionary for 15 years in South Africa.

There were no churches available in the area where he served, so at first, services were held in private homes. His mission was to introduce the people there to the teachings of Jesus Christ, he said.

He and his young family were living in Johannesburg at the time anti-apartheid crusader and humanitarian Nelson Mandela was released from prison. They were also there when Mandela was elected as the nation’s president.

Chapmon said people of great wealth live in Johannesburg’s gated neighborhoods and behind protective walls, while people living just next door to them struggled with poverty and lived in shacks.

He told of how beautiful the country is, though troubled by heavy crime.

The clergyman himself was held at gunpoint by gangsters who took him hostage to steal his VW van, then released him, Chapmon said, explaining he never recovered the van.

On another occasion he walked into a market as it was being robbed and had a gun pointed at his head. But after talking calmly with the robbers, he was allowed to leave. As he left he heard a gunshot as the criminals shot a man just behind him in the shoulder. Heroic, Chapmon returned and tried to help the wounded man and get the police to come.

In spite of the dangers in the country, however, Chapmon said he continued to bring the gospel to the people. “Life lived on purpose is a life worth living,” he said.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at the Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitors are welcome.