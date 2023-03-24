ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — After interruptions by COVID-19, a celebration of Charlie Poole, one of the county's true musical legends, is back on this summer, organizers announced this week.

The event will be held June 9-10 at Rockingham Community College, a new venue organizers say will bring vibrancy and growth to the event.

Born in Statesville on March 22, 1892, banjo-picking Poole grew up in Alamance County in a cotton mill village, going to work in the mills as a child.

Around 1918, Poole moved to Spray community, now a part of Eden, where he worked in the spinning room of Spray Cotton Mill.

Throughout his childhood, Poole had a love for music and even crafted his first banjo from a gourd.

By the time he was eight or nine, he had learned to play proficiently.

And it was no time before he would become famous for his three-finger picking technique he would showcase around the nation with his band The North Carolina Ramblers.

The popular group recorded 36 albums and sold sold more than 600,000 copies - songs named ``Don't Let Your Deal Go Down' and ``The Man Who Rode the Mule Around the World.'

The influence that Charlie Poole and The North Carolina Ramblers had on American roots music and continue to have on country music is like no other, music historians agree.

In an effort to celebrate the accomplishments of Poole, considered one of the most overlooked important country musicians in history, Louise Price of Spray, along with Marianne S. Aiken, founded the Charlie Poole Music Festival in 1996.

Price is president of Piedmont Folk Legacies, a non-profit whose mission is to "promote and preserve the musical and cultural legacy of the Piedmont region and to celebrate its influence on the development of American vernacular music, as exemplified by Charlie Poole,” according to the agency's website.

In past years, the festival was held at Governor Morehead Park in Eden, steps away from where Charlie’s career in music began at Spray Cotton Mill.

As popularity for the event continued to rise, it outgrew the park.

Price took time during the COVID-19 hiatus to step back and evaluate a new location for The Charlie Poole Music Festival.

The decision: the grounds of Rockingham Community College in Wentworth.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Rockingham Community College on this amazing event,” said Price.

“With this new location, we will not only be able to continue to celebrate all that is Charlie Poole, but we will also have the opportunity to honor and bring light to the textile mill heritage which not only fostered the talent of such a musical pioneer, but also supported the surrounding community.”

While not all of the details can be shared quite yet, Price said the 2023 festival will bring a lineup of musical luminaries, including Dom Flemons, Riley Baugus, Chance McCoy, High Fidelity, David Davis & the Warrior River Boys, DaShawn & Wendy Hickman present Sacred Steel, Polecat Creek, New North Carolina Ramblers, Jerron Paxton, Annie Woodford, and Josie Toney.

The festival will also feature musical competitions for youth and adults and $8,000 in prize money, Price said.

Add to that, festival organizers are preparing an array of workshops, and a tribute to the textile mill history which brought the county amazing music, goods, and a rich local culture, according to organizers.

“Rockingham Community College is honored to partner with Piedmont Folk Legacies as we welcome back the Charlie Poole Music Festival,” said Gerri Hunt, director of public information for RCC.

“We are eager to prepare our campus to host such a wonderful two-day event that honors a plethora of talented artists, craftsmen, and musicians.”

For more information please contact Louise Price at lwprice@embarqmail.com or 336-253-9744.