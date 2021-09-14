Charlotte brewery bans anti-mask church from its parking lot. ‘Freedom isn’t free.’

A popular brewery in Charlotte’s South End district is banning a nearby church that vowed to ignore Mecklenburg County’s mask mandate from using its parking lot.

“We will no longer allow this church to use our parking lot on Sundays,” Chris Harker, owner of Triple C Brewing Co. posted on Facebook Friday, referring to Freedom House Church. “Freedom isn’t always free I guess.”

Penny and Troy Maxwell, the married senior pastors of the church, have expressed their opposition to the mandate in social media posts and a statement to The Charlotte Observer.

“Mecklenburg County is messing with the wrong people,” Penny Maxwell said in an Instagram video, adding, “Our lawyers are ready to go.”

The Freedom House Church South End campus is two minutes from the brewery, both on Griffith Street.

In a brief phone interview Saturday, Harker told The Charlotte Observer the decision to block the Sunday worshipers was made with the best interests of the overall community in mind.

He declined further comment, including answering questions from the Observer about the number of worshipers who parked at the brewery, details of the parking contract and how brewery management plans to enforce the ban.